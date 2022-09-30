Lesufi shocked following death of child who allegedly fell under school bus

According to reports, learners were fighting inside the scholar transport bus when the boy apparently fell out of the vehicle and was run over.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his shock following the death of a child who allegedly fell under a moving scholar transport bus.

The incident happened after school was dismissed on Thursday.

The deceased was in grade 6 at the Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Mogale City.

"The departmental officials have already visited the learner's home just to pay their last respects and inform them about the incident and our psycho-social unit team will be dispersed to the school on Friday to provide necessary support," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.