Joburg's Phalatse goes on offensive, warns of attempts to remove her from office

With the #handsoffJoburg, City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse released a video and penned an open letter warning of attempts to remove her from office.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter
30 September 2022 06:39

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on news that newly elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele has called for an extraordinary sitting of the council to deliberate on several motions has launched a social media campaign to try to save her job.

With the #handsoffJoburg, Phalatse released a video and penned an open letter warning of attempts to remove her from office.

She said that the African National Congress (ANC) and its partners wanted to usher in a corrupt cabal that wanted to empty Joburg's coffers and stop service delivery.

This is on the back of claims from the ANC that she and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have bankrupted the city.

An attempt to debate a motion of no confidence against Phalatse is expected to be adjourned on Friday.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has seemingly gone on the offensive, leaving nothing to chance.

This as her future as the city’s number one citizen hangs in the balance.

Through a string of posts on her Twitter account, the mayor has attempted to share her version of events with residents.

"The agenda of the political hyenas is to capture and collapse the City. You and I cannot allow this to happen".

A motion of no confidence against her has been sitting with the Speaker’s office, with an attempt to have it dealt with previously crushed through the courts.

Insiders in the mayor’s office have told Eyewitness News to not rule out the possibility of her launching yet another legal challenge against the latest bid.

Phalatse has argued that it was an untimely motion and that protocols and common procedures had not been adhered to.

Meanwhile, she’s refused to step down, calling on residents to join in the fight to keep her in office.

