Joburg's Phalatse goes on offensive, warns of attempts to remove her from office

With the #handsoffJoburg, City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse released a video and penned an open letter warning of attempts to remove her from office.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on news that newly elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele has called for an extraordinary sitting of the council to deliberate on several motions has launched a social media campaign to try to save her job.

She said that the African National Congress (ANC) and its partners wanted to usher in a corrupt cabal that wanted to empty Joburg's coffers and stop service delivery.

