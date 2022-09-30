Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend

As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather.

JOHANNESBURG – October is already here, and it seems the event line-up for the last quarter of the year will end off 2022 on a high note.

As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather.

Here are a few festivities to enjoy on stage, in the ring, on a screen and in the great outdoor space for your viewing pleasure.

BACK TO THE CITY

The hip-hop event Back to the City will take place at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg on 1 October 2022.

The 15th edition of the Hip Hop music festival will showcase the following artists: American rapper Talib Kweli, AKA, Kwesta, A-Reece, Blxckie and more, under the theme of ‘Freedom of movement.’

Don’t miss out, get your ticket on Webtickets.

ALL-QUEER POP-UP PARTY

Other Village People present Same Sex Saturday, a once-off queer-inclusive event at The Reef Hotel in Marshalltown.

The aim is to create a safer space, outside of prejudice and discrimination, for the LGBTQIA+ community to enjoy music, good energy and most importantly each other.

Tickets are R100 on Quicket.

CELEB CITY: CASSPER NYOVEST VS PRIDDY UGLY

South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly take to the boxing ring on 1 October at Sun Bet Arena, Pretoria.

The second installment of the Celeb City boxing event is promised to be an action-packed event full of entertainment.

Doors open at 16pm, while the celebrity exhibition fight is set to happen at 21pm.

You can also watch the match on ESPN Africa.

Book your spot here.

IMBIZO

1020 Cartel and Thikho Events present Imbizo, a live music concert that will be hosted on 1 October 2022 at Carnival City Big Top Arena.

Headlining acts include Sjava, Big Zulu, Blaq Diamond, Mlindo, Nomfundo, Mnqobi, Mzukulu, Nue_Sam and Anzo.

Get your ticket at Computicket.

TALIB KWELI DJ SET

American rapper and lyricist Talib Kweli will be performing in Johannesburg.

The one-half of the iconic Black Star duo will DJ a curated set of music drawing from his 20-year career in the hip-hop industry at the Untitled Basement in Braamfontein on 30 September.

Book your ticket on Quicket.

CINDERELLA THE BALLET

Joburg theatre will present the return of the age-old rags-to-riches fairytale, Cinderella from Friday 30 September.

Secure your spot to the show here.

FOLKLORE FESTIVAL

The inaugural Folklore Festival will take place at the National School of The Arts on 1 October 2022.

Award-winning artist and founder of the event Pilani Bubu will headline the festival along with her Folklore Ensemble.

The festival will facilitate a melting pot of African culture that aims to celebrate South African Heritage and a diverse set of Pan-African creatives from across the continent.

Get your ticket on Quicket.