JHB coalition points fingers at each other on risk of losing control of city

The Original Coalition Agreement was signed on 15 December 2021.



It was amended to accommodate the PA on 22 February 2022.



The coalition agreement has been amended before. @Our_DA just didn't want THIS amendment because they cared more about the position than the residents. pic.twitter.com/urZqyp9GNp Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) September 30, 2022

An attempt to share even more power among coalition partners, which emerged in late September, was also part of the spat around the future of the multi-party coalition as Phalatse tries to save her job.

In a letter by Helen Zille, which Eyewitness News has seen, she rejected the proposal by other parties in the coalition, saying the motivation behind changing the composition of municipal governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni was simply political.

The DA then rejected the suggestion, arguing that this will further delay the provision of services across the three metros would disturb how they function and undermine the hard work done by all parties to building working governments.

So, @Action4SA wanted an new position in the speakership created - but, not to improve governance or service delivery.@SollyMsimanga was clearly right: like all political shysters, @Action4SA's happy with political rent-seeking & cushy special jobs for cronies. Very revealing. https://t.co/MOIiOCqdNz Hermann Pretorius (@Meneer_Mann) September 30, 2022

DA members also blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, saying the current crisis was created when he unlawfully signed off on the allocation of positions.

Lets judge on the basis of facts:

1. Do you consistently fail to attend COG meetings - yes or no?

2. If so, is it because Beaumont banned you, as your own party members suggest behind your back - yes or no? https://t.co/crY4Ku8Cue Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) September 30, 2022

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont also took to Twitter to respond to the allegations, criticising the DA leadership for calling coalition partners minions and rent seekers.

[Thread] I see the @Our_DA has been busy trying to distract South Africans from the truth of how their immaturity has put the coalition in Johannesburg at risk of collapse and the return of the ANC.



Interested in the objective facts more than propaganda? Read the thread below: Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) September 30, 2022

He told Eyewitness News that the past nine months were an example of what not to do when it came to coalition governments.

Despite how his party said it felt about the DA, it said it was committed to continuing to seek solutions to the ongoing impasse.