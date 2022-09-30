Go

JHB coalition points fingers at each other on risk of losing control of city

Phalatse turned to the courts on an urgent basis to try get the sitting interdicted.

Joburg Council sitting on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News.
30 September 2022 12:58

JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse fought to hold onto her mayoral chain, parties in the multi-party coalition were at each other’s throats on Friday over who was to blame for the risk of losing control of the city.

This as newly elected speaker Colleen Makhubele convened a special sitting to deliberate over several motions including one of no confidence in Phalatse.

But as this unfolded, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA took to Twitter, exchanging blows over who failed to uphold their end of the coalition government agreement.

An attempt to share even more power among coalition partners, which emerged in late September, was also part of the spat around the future of the multi-party coalition as Phalatse tries to save her job.

In a letter by Helen Zille, which Eyewitness News has seen, she rejected the proposal by other parties in the coalition, saying the motivation behind changing the composition of municipal governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni was simply political.

The DA then rejected the suggestion, arguing that this will further delay the provision of services across the three metros would disturb how they function and undermine the hard work done by all parties to building working governments.

DA members also blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, saying the current crisis was created when he unlawfully signed off on the allocation of positions.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont also took to Twitter to respond to the allegations, criticising the DA leadership for calling coalition partners minions and rent seekers.

He told Eyewitness News that the past nine months were an example of what not to do when it came to coalition governments.

Despite how his party said it felt about the DA, it said it was committed to continuing to seek solutions to the ongoing impasse.

