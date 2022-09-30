JHB coalition points fingers at each other on risk of losing control of city
Phalatse turned to the courts on an urgent basis to try get the sitting interdicted.
JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse fought to hold onto her mayoral chain, parties in the multi-party coalition were at each other’s throats on Friday over who was to blame for the risk of losing control of the city.
This as newly elected speaker Colleen Makhubele convened a special sitting to deliberate over several motions including one of no confidence in Phalatse.
But as this unfolded, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA took to Twitter, exchanging blows over who failed to uphold their end of the coalition government agreement.
Leon, you are surely insulting South Africans about this Baaskap narrative. Your polarization of our fractured past in distasteful. You are a disgrace to our country. https://t.co/Bzk1C88UjTHerman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 30, 2022
The Original Coalition Agreement was signed on 15 December 2021.Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) September 30, 2022
It was amended to accommodate the PA on 22 February 2022.
The coalition agreement has been amended before. @Our_DA just didn't want THIS amendment because they cared more about the position than the residents. pic.twitter.com/urZqyp9GNp
An attempt to share even more power among coalition partners, which emerged in late September, was also part of the spat around the future of the multi-party coalition as Phalatse tries to save her job.
In a letter by Helen Zille, which Eyewitness News has seen, she rejected the proposal by other parties in the coalition, saying the motivation behind changing the composition of municipal governments in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni was simply political.
The DA then rejected the suggestion, arguing that this will further delay the provision of services across the three metros would disturb how they function and undermine the hard work done by all parties to building working governments.
So, @Action4SA wanted an new position in the speakership created - but, not to improve governance or service delivery.@SollyMsimanga was clearly right: like all political shysters, @Action4SA's happy with political rent-seeking & cushy special jobs for cronies. Very revealing. https://t.co/MOIiOCqdNzHermann Pretorius (@Meneer_Mann) September 30, 2022
DA members also blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, saying the current crisis was created when he unlawfully signed off on the allocation of positions.
Lets judge on the basis of facts:Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) September 30, 2022
1. Do you consistently fail to attend COG meetings - yes or no?
2. If so, is it because Beaumont banned you, as your own party members suggest behind your back - yes or no? https://t.co/crY4Ku8Cue
ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont also took to Twitter to respond to the allegations, criticising the DA leadership for calling coalition partners minions and rent seekers.
[Thread] I see the @Our_DA has been busy trying to distract South Africans from the truth of how their immaturity has put the coalition in Johannesburg at risk of collapse and the return of the ANC.Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) September 30, 2022
Interested in the objective facts more than propaganda? Read the thread below:
He told Eyewitness News that the past nine months were an example of what not to do when it came to coalition governments.
Despite how his party said it felt about the DA, it said it was committed to continuing to seek solutions to the ongoing impasse.