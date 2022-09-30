In wake of Pongola crash, KZN Transport Dept targets reckless truck drivers

Thousands of trucks operate in the province, resulting in accidents.

DURBAN - The Transport Department in KwaZulu-Natal has started check-up operations into the conduct of truck drivers on some of its busy routes.

This follows the Pongola truck crash which killed 20 people.

A road traffic management report also cited the behaviour of the driver as a cause of the crash.

Now the department said that it was targeting trucks to ease the pressure on the roads.

Thousands of trucks operate in the province, resulting in accidents.

The Pongola truck accident was one of many, however, it was the most devastating the province had seen thus far.

Thousands of trucks transport goods from the Durban and Richards Bay harbours to nearby countries like Swaziland, Mozambique, and various provinces.

But lately, there has been footage showing reckless driving by some operators, a concern that the transport department said it would exercise its powers to deal with.

"We will be making sure that in October and beyond, we will be enforcing the law without fear or favour and we want to make sure that truck owners take responsibility for all the havoc that is being caused on the road," said Kwanele Ncalane speaks for the department.

The department vows to implement law enforcement visibility across the province.