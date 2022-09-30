ID to begin extradition process of ex-McKinsey exec implicated in Transnet fraud

Vigas Sagar stands accused in his personal and representative capacity of unduly benefiting from an irregular locomotives tender amounting to R389.4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate (ID) on Friday said it would start the extradition process of a former McKinsey and Company executive implicated in multimillion-rand corruption at Transnet.

Vigas Sagar stands accused in his personal and representative capacity of unduly benefiting from an irregular locomotives tender amounting to R389.4 million.

Sagar and the global consulting firm were formally added to a high-profile graft case in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Sagar and McKinsey face charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The case includes former Transnet executives such as Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Garry Pita.

The ID said the matter dated back to 2012 when a McKinsey-led consortium was irregularly awarded a tender for advisory services.

This led to the irregular procurement of 1,064 locomotives at the cost of R54 billion.

The NPA’s Sindiswa Seboka said Friday’s court developments brought them closer to bringing Sagar to South Africa to face criminal charges.

The accused are all expected back in court on 14 November 2022.