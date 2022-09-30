'I’m just happy to be alive': Charles Oppelt on living with SCI for 20 years

Oppelt was 17-years-old in 2002, playing rugby for Mamre Rugby Football Club when a scrum collapsed, causing a severe injury to his cervical spine and leaving him paralysed from the neck down.

“My disability is I’m a C6/C7 incomplete due to a rugby injury in 2002. I dislocated my spine, this year it’s been 20 years,” said Oppelt.

The severity of the injury is often called "the completeness" and is classified as either of the following: complete is if all feeling (sensory) and all ability to control movement (motor function) are lost below the spinal cord injury - your injury is called complete.

Incomplete is if you have some motor or sensory function below the affected area, your injury is called incomplete. There are varying degrees of incomplete injury.

According to Mayo Clinic, your ability to control your limbs after a spinal cord injury depends on two factors: where the injury occurred on your spinal cord and the severity of the injury.

“I’m currently writing a book about where I have been, the darkness I have overcome over the years, the battle with mental health, my battle with drugs, which I started taking because of everything that has happened to me. It had been an uphill battle for me to accept my disability but luckily, through the grace of God, I made it to the other side,” said Oppelt.

The former rugby player who was left paralysed due to a spinal injury waited 15 hours before he received treatment for the injury.

It was only 13 years later that the Constitutional Cour t ruled that the Western Cape Health Department was negligent in their treatment of Mamre rugby player Charles Oppelt.

Spinal cord injury may affect motor, sensory and autonomic function often resulting in paralysis and loss of sensation and autonomic dysfunction (such as blood pressure instability and disruptions in temperature regulation) just to name a few.

Oppelt has taken part in various para-sports since his accident, such as wheelchair rugby and currently wheelchair bodybuilding.

“How I got into bodybuilding was through Marko Pietrowski. He does physio and training with me and in Cape Town where Rob Evens is the boss, Enhanced centre. We met say five or six years ago when he was a professional bodybuilder before he had his accident. He’s now in a wheelchair,” said Oppelt.

After a spinal cord injury, nerves above the level of injury keep working normally. At the level of injury, messages may be blocked from being transmitted from above that level to below the level of injury.