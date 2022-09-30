Eskom's De Ruyter confident power cuts may end soon

The country has entered the longest period yet of power cuts, with generating units breaking down.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that he was confident that the rolling power cuts may come to an end soon.

The power utility has now announced stage four power cuts until Saturday morning, and then stage three power cuts for the rest of the weekend.

De Ruyter explains what went wrong: "I think the risk is always there. As I've said, we are doing this to catch up maintenance but these are all plants that have been poorly maintained and as anyone who owns an old car will know, once you start fixing things, the other things start to break down as well, so there is always going to be a residual risk."

Meanwhile, speaking on Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show on Thursday night, De Ruyter has also clarified reports of stage 15 power cuts.

He has described it as mischievous clickbait engineered by a journalist.