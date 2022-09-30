DA vows to legally challenge ‘flawed’ ousting of Phalatse as Joburg Mayor

Phalatse was removed from the mayoral position on Friday after a vote of no confidence was successfully tabled.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Friday said ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse had been a target of a coordinated attack since her first day in office.

The African National Congress’ Dada Morero had been elected as new mayor.

Steenhuisen said the DA still has confidence in Phalatse, adding that she's achieved 71% of her targets in the metro.

Steenhuisen said his party believed the ANC's grab of power in Joburg would see corruption escalate in the city.

“We believe that what transpired in the council meeting today was unlawful and unprocedural,” Steenhuisen explained.

Steenhuisen - who refers to the new leadership of Joburg as the coalition of corruption - said the ANC’s desperate to get its hands on Joburg’s R76 billion budget.

He said the ANC used the minority parties in council to get back inside the mayoral office - without little to no regard for their existing coalition agreement.

Steenhuisen expressed his disappointment in the patriotic alliance - who voted in support of the ANC mayor, saying they are part and parcel of the looming destruction of the city.

The DA believes the fight is not over – placing faith in the belief that justice will prevail.

Steenhuisen said the party will challenge Friday’s developments in court.

"Ignoring due process entirely, Colleen Makhubele forged ahead to convene a Council meeting to oust Phalatse as Mayor this morning, in a process so flawed that we will challenge it in court."

