CT police search for kidnapped Ukranian national in Blackheath

The woman is a Ukrainian national and the wife of a business owner in that area.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are searching for a 35-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Blackheath on Thursday.

The woman is a Ukrainian national and the wife of a business owner in that area.

During a briefing earlier in September, the police ministry said at the time that detectives were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in the Mother City, with at least 15 arrests made.

It's the latest in a string of kidnappings in the Cape, mostly involving foreign nationals and/or business people.

In a video of Thursday's kidnapping, widely shared on social media, the victim's yellow Audi R8 can be seen being boxed in between a white Toyota Avanza and a white Ford.

The woman is then pulled from her vehicle and forced into the Ford by a number of occupants of both cars, leaving her car abandoned in the middle of the street.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “Over the coming days, I will be engaging the provincial police commissioner about kidnappings and various other matters.”

Allen said the trend was of serious concern and must be immediately addressed.