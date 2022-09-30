CT police investigating kidnapping of woman in Blackheath

It's being reported that the kidnapped woman is a Ukrainian national and the wife of a business owner in that area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are probing cases of kidnapping and attempted murder after a woman was ambushed and snatched in Blackheath.

The incident happened outside business premises along Ipswich Road on Thursday.

The 35-year-old woman was alone inside her car at the time of the incident.

In a video widely shared on social media, the victim's yellow Audi is blocked between a white Toyota Avanza and a white Ford.

The woman is then pulled from her vehicle and forced into the Ford by a number of occupants of both cars.

They are then seen driving off, leaving the Audi in the middle of the road with the door still open.

It's being reported that the kidnapped woman is a Ukrainian national and the wife of a business owner in that area.

Earlier this month, the Muslim Judicial Council held a briefing following a spate of kidnappings, mostly involving foreign nationals.

Addressing attendees, Police Minister Bheki Cele said at the time that detectives were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made so far.