Cosatu's Losi warns govt of dire consequences if 2018 wage deal not honoured

2018 Wage Agreement JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has doubled down on calls for government to honour its 2018 wage agreement with public sector workers. Losi applied pressure on government at the trade union federation’s 14th national congress following her successful re-election to office. #CosatuNationalCongress2022 | JUST IN: Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected as Cosatu president for a second term.



Cosatu met in the face of a rise in the cost of living and increasing joblessness.

The trade union federation said that it would not back down from its demand for government to uphold the 2018 wage agreement.

The contentious issue has seen public sector unions stage several protests across the country.

Wage demands range from 4% to 10%, which government said it was unable to meet due to fiscal constraints.

Government raised its offer of a 2% increase in August to 3%.

While the Public Servants Association is among unions considering the offer, police unions Popcru and Sapu are among those dead-set against it.

Losi used her closing address to delegates as an opportunity to again warn unions of dire consequences if they failed to put the needs of workers first.

"Workers will not forgive government until this cancerous tumor is removed from the history of collective bargaining," Losi said.

Unions have also warned of further protests if the two parties cannot find each other at bargaining councils.