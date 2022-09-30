Children can no longer be arrested for possession of cannabis - ConCourt

The Centre for Child Law brought the matter on behalf of four children who were arrested and sent to a diversion programme.

CAPE TOWN - Children can no longer be arrested after being found in possession of cannabis.

The Constitutional Court has decriminalised the possession of drugs by minors.

But in its judgment, the court said it does not decriminalise cannabis per se.

It means that as an adult, you could still be arrested for possession.

The Centre for Child Law brought the matter on behalf of four children who were arrested and sent to a diversion programme.

Centre director, Karabo Ozah, said they are not saying there shouldn’t be any consequences for children.

"What we're saying is that when we do find them, the consequences should be putting them on a programme so that you can still achieve the important thing of making sure children stop using and get treatment as soon as possible."