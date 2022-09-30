Bid to have ex-Gauteng MEC Brian Hlongwa's corruption case struck off roll fails

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa is accused of receiving kickbacks from tenders that were awarded during his tenure between 2006 and 2010.

JOHANNESBURG - A bid to have the corruption case against former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa struck off the court roll has failed.

Hlongwa, his wife Joelene, and five co-accused appeared in the Johannesburg High Court.

They are facing charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

Hlongwa is accused of receiving kickbacks from tenders that were awarded during his tenure between 2006 and 2010.

Lawyers for Hlongwa and his wife argued that the State did not have its house in order and should withdraw the charges against their clients.

This is after State Advocate Raymond Mathenjwa told the court of the delays in extraditing one of the accused businessman, Richard Payne.

The State is also set to have hearings on the appeal of the racketeering certificate by one of the accused.

The defence has argued that during the 10 years of this investigation and the nine months that the accused have been charged, their lives have been put on hold while the State continues to seek postponements.

Hlongwa’s lawyer, Advocate Naomi Manaka, questioned why Payne could not be tried alone and for the trial against the available accused to continue.

Magistrate Simon Radasi ruled that nine months was not an unreasonable period of time for a matter to be pending.

He has granted the State a year-long postponement to allow for Payne's extradition.