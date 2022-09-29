Zingiswa Losi re-elected for second terms as Cosatu president

Losi was elected during the trade union federation’s 14th national congress.

JOHANNESBURG - Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected as the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) president for a second term in office.

She ran uncontested.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced the results on Thursday afternoon, declaring them free and fair.

Close to 2,000 Cosatu delegates cast their vote.

Mike Shingange was elected first deputy president, while Duncan Luvuno was elected as the second deputy.