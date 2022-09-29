Zingiswa Losi re-elected for second terms as Cosatu president

Go

Zingiswa Losi (M) re-elected as Cosatu president for a second term. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.
29 September 2022 16:34

JOHANNESBURG - Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected as the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) president for a second term in office.

Losi was elected during the trade union federation’s 14th national congress.

She ran uncontested.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa announced the results on Thursday afternoon, declaring them free and fair.

Close to 2,000 Cosatu delegates cast their vote.

Mike Shingange was elected first deputy president, while Duncan Luvuno was elected as the second deputy.

The only contested position was for deputy general secretary where Gerald Thwala won by a landslide victory against Moses Lekota.

