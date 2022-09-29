Zingiswa Losi re-elected for second term as Cosatu president

Losi was elected during the trade union federation’s 14th national congress.

JOHANNESBURG - Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected as the Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) president for a second term in office.

Losi was elected during the trade union federation’s 14th national congress where she ran uncontested.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the results on Thursday afternoon, where close to 2,000 delegates voted, declaring them free and fair.

Mike Shingange was elected first deputy president, while Duncan Luvuno was elected as the second deputy.