WC police confirms death of one of the five people shot in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of the five victims shot and wounded in Khayelitsha's Site B, has now died.

Police said that the 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday night, after the shooting at the corners of Cosa and Dika streets.

Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk: "The case will be changed to murder and counts of attempted murder. The investigation continues."