Two men arrested in connection with 4-year-old Paarl girl's murder

Tamia Botha's family reported her missing at the Paarl East Police Station on Sunday.

Picture: SAPS.
29 September 2022 11:53

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a four-year-old girl in Paarl.

The little girl's body was found among bushes on a school field the following day.

The local community policing forum's Edgar Petersen: "There's a lot of rumours at this stage gathering around but the current story we have is that a young boy saw somebody dumping the child in either a blanket or a black bag on the school grounds. They went to check on what is being dumped and found that it is in fact the body of the 4-year-old."

The suspects have not yet appeared in court.

Tamia is one of four children found murdered in the Western Cape between last Thursday and this past Monday.

Timeline

