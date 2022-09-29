Go

Top 5 Coolio songs to listen to as the world mourns his death

Some of the best songs from Coolio.

29 September 2022 15:14

News of US rapper Coolio's passing at the age of 59 was announced on Wednesday by his manager.

Gangsta's Paradise; Gangsta's Paradise, Dangerous Minds (soundtrack)

With a big repertoire of music, two of his five albums were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. But he's best known for his chart-topping song Gangsta's Paradise from his best selling album of the same name, which is a combination of gospel and rap.

The Grammy-winning artist passed away in Los Angeles, but no further details were given regarding the cause of his death.

We made a list of some of his best songs to honour him.

C U When U Get There; My Soul, Nothing to Lose (soundtrack)

Ooh La La, My Soul

Fantastic Voyage, It Takes A Thief

Too Hot, Gangsta's Paradise

1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), Gangsta's Paradise

