Top 5 Coolio songs to listen to as the world mourns his death

Some of the best songs from Coolio.

News of US rapper Coolio's passing at the age of 59 was announced on Wednesday by his manager.

Gangsta's Paradise; Gangsta's Paradise, Dangerous Minds (soundtrack)

With a big repertoire of music, two of his five albums were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. But he's best known for his chart-topping song Gangsta's Paradise from his best selling album of the same name, which is a combination of gospel and rap.

The Grammy-winning artist passed away in Los Angeles, but no further details were given regarding the cause of his death.

We made a list of some of his best songs to honour him.

C U When U Get There; My Soul, Nothing to Lose (soundtrack)

Ooh La La, My Soul

Fantastic Voyage, It Takes A Thief

Too Hot, Gangsta's Paradise

1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), Gangsta's Paradise

