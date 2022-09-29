Suspect arrested for Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's murder due in court

Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by family at her house in Marina da Gama earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The suspected killer of Vredenburg magistrate, Romay van Rooyen, is set to make his first court appearance.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and is due in the dock at Simons Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hawks detectives said the suspect was traced and cornered at his Mitchells Plain home on Tuesday.

Investigators from the national priority violent crime investigation, digital forensic investigation unit and priority crime management centre helped in executing the arrest.

Van Rooyen was apparently strangled to death.

Her car was also stolen during the attack and was later recovered near Mitchells Plain.

Van Rooyen was laid to rest on Saturday.