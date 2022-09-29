Surgical backlog at over 175,000, Health Dept tells MPs

The Health Department told Parliament on Wednesday that plans were in place in all the provinces to catch up.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department has put the surgical backlog as a result of a moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic at over 175,000.

As of the end of August, the Western Cape had the largest number of patients waiting for surgery.

The Health Department told Parliament on Wednesday that plans were in place in all the provinces to catch up.

Over 77,000 surgeries are waiting to be carried out in the Western Cape.

Limpopo has over 45,000 outstanding surgeries.

Many of these are orthopaedic and gynaecological operations, for which the waiting time ranges from two weeks to seven years.

The wait for a cataract extraction could be as long as three years.

But the Health Department’s Nonhlanhla Makhanya says theatre hours are being extended to include weekends, in an effort to reduce the backlog.

"Provinces are conducting outreach surgical teams to provide services in most provinces and there is also use of private hospital theatres through a dedicated grant, using a public-private partnership initiative."

Makhanya said patients were also being booked six months in advance where capacity allowed.

"The waiting list is consistently being reviewed, and monthly monitoring of the waiting period is being done across all facilities."

The smallest number of outstanding surgeries are in the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.