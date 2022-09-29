'Station Strangler' is eligible to apply for parole - SAHRC

Norman Afzal Simons, a former Mitchells Plain teacher, was accused of murdering 22 young boys between 1986 and 1994. But he was only found guilty of kidnapping and killing nine-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the time had come for Norman Afzal Simons, the man dubbed the 'Station Strangler', to speak out.

The former Mitchells Plain teacher was accused of murdering 22 young boys between 1986 and 1994.

But he was only found guilty of kidnapping and killing nine-year-old Elroy van Rooyen and was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for kidnapping.

The victims' bodies were found buried in a shallow grave, leaving residents in Mitchell's Plain community paralysed with fear.

Simons has served 28 years behind bars.

The commission's Chris Nissen spoke on CapeTalk's Breakfast Show.

"The Human Rights Commission is not calling for his release. The Human Rights Commission is saying that he is eligible, like anybody else, to apply for parole. And parole is not a right, parole is a privilege."