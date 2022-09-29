Section 89 impeachment panel could start work by next week

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that Parliament should be ready to enter into contracts with the three appointed jurists by Friday.

CAPE TOWN - An independent panel set to probe whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face parliamentary impeachment proceedings could start its work as soon as next week.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that Parliament should be ready to enter into contracts with the three appointed jurists by Friday.

The appointment of the panel was delayed over objections to one of the nominees, who has now been replaced.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that her decision to replace UCT law professor, Richard Calland, was based on legal advice.

This after the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had objected to his appointment, claiming Calland had in political commentary, displayed bias towards Ramaphosa.

Calland has fiercely denied the accusations.

"The report came back saying we should withdraw the candidate but we couldn’t of course go out and advertise for the one slot. We had to look at the names available," the Speaker said.

Calland has been replaced by senior legal counsel, Mahlape Sello.

The panel will be led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo and also include retired Judge Thokozile Masipa.

Once agreements are signed, they will have 30 days to complete the task.

"I’m sure that will be finalised by Friday. And once that is finalised, it will mean the panel will immediately start its work," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

On Thursday the DA’s bid for Parliament to also establish an ad hoc committee to probe the incident, failed for the second time.

After previously being rejected by the Speaker, on Thursday the ANC used its majority in the House to also dismiss the call.