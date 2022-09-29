Scopa raises issues with Nzimande's handling of alleged corruption at NSF

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa rejected a request by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande this week to keep the report under wraps.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has raised issues with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and his handling of alleged corruption at the National Skills Fund.

A graft report, which was handed to Minister Blade Nzimande in March, has revealed gross misconduct and mismanagement of funds with almost R5 billion not accounted for in the past two financial years.

Nzimande had told Hlengwa that he wanted the report kept confidential because he was still speaking to those implicated.

Hlengwa said the minister’s reasoning was not enough.

"That six months down the line they are still in the process of merely informing people about the fact that they are implicated is a problem for a host of reasons that people who were implicated have not been charged and that they are still at work."