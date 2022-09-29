Romay van Rooyen murder accused 'a close relative'

Wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, Cassidy Hartzenberg, a relative of slain Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen, appeared in the dock at Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that the 18-year-old arrested for the murder of slain Vredenburg magistrate, Romay van Rooyen, is a close relative.

Cassidy Hartzenberg made a brief first appearance in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Van Rooyen was found dead at her Marina Da Gama home earlier this month.

Wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, Cassidy Hartzenberg, a relative of slain Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen, appeared in the dock at Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Following proceedings, Police Minister Bheki Cele stressed that prosecutors do have prima facie evidence linking Hartzenberg to the murder.

But the State has indicated it was not ready to proceed with the court hearing and has requested a seven-day postponement to obtain bail information.

Hartzenberg is expected back in the dock on 6 October.