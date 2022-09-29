President Ramaphosa to face MPs on Phala Phala, again

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back in the hot seat again on Thursday, to face another round of questions from MPs on the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

This after Ramaphosa’s last question and answer session a month ago was aborted by the Speaker when opposition parties rejected the manner in which Ramaphosa answered the question.

Ramaphosa will, however, first face six other questions on matters ranging from policing, the energy crisis and the state capture report.

It will be take two for the president on the matter of Phala Phala, after he gave this response to the question on 30 August.

"And the most appropriate response from my side is for the law to take its course," the president said.

On Thursday, he will be expected to answer four follow-up questions.

They will come from the African transformation Movement ATM)'s Vuyo Zungula, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Ramaphosa will also face six new questions.

These include one about the investment needed to complete the Medupi and Kusile power plants, the destruction of the country’s rail network and the implementation of recommendations from the Zondo Commission into state capture.