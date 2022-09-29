Pit Bull Federation SA holds owners, breeders accountable for mauling incidents

The federation said while it doesn't blame the dogs, it does hold owners and even some breeders accountable.

CAPE TOWN - The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people to think twice about buying the breed.

A 10-year-old Gqeberha boy was recently mauled to death by two pit-bull in the family's home.

The federation's Lin Rautenbach says they have now reached the point of calling for an end to breeding.

"We've gotten to a point where we've realised, there is a problem and these dogs are becoming incredibly popular and the wrong kinds of owners own them. They are phenomenal dogs when bred properly and owned right but you have to be a special owner to own a pit bull and it's a lifestyle. I live it and my property looks like a prison..."