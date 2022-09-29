Phalatse's future as Joburg mayor on the line after new Speaker voted in

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse's statements that the coalition government has never been more stable will be put to the test sooner rather than later.

JOHANNESBURG - With Colleen Makhubele firmly in charge of the City of Johannesburg's council, attention will now turn to Mpho Phalatse to see how long she can hold onto her mayoral chain.

Makhubele beat out the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Alex Christians by 141 to 129 votes.

Her election comes with a request for a motion of no confidence debate against Phalatse already on the table.

Makhubele has to decide when to hold an extraordinary sitting and convene a meeting with the programming committee to place the matter on the agenda.

Several parties, including the African National Congress (ANC) and Al Jama-ah say Phalatse is not fit to govern South Africa's economic hub.

This is as opposition parties in council wait in anticipation for new Speaker Colleen Makhubele to give a date for an extraordinary sitting to deliberate over Phalatse’s future.

Makhubele herself has on several occasions voiced her own opinions on Phalatse, saying that she failed to deliver basic services to residents but will have to handle the request for her removal impartially as set out by the Municipal Structures Act.

She’s already tried to facilitate for the removal of the mayor, but was halted by the High Court when it ruled that she was not the acting Speaker in Joburg.

Based on Makhubele’s rise in council this week, it seems the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its coalition partners have their work cut out if they want to keep the Joburg mayoral chain around Phalatse’s neck.