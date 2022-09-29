New board to review management structure of Eskom - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday faced several questions around Eskom, ranging from power cuts to proposed tariff increases.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that the new Eskom board would review the management structure of the company.

Gordhan on Wednesday faced several questions around Eskom, ranging from power cuts to proposed tariff increases.

Gordhan faced off with MPs.

The public enterprises minister was asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) what explanation Eskom had given him for the latest round of power cuts.

The party also quizzed Gordhan about the continued employment of CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Gordhan said that a new board would look into the management of Eskom and its operations.

"That board will review the entire management system of Eskom. it will also review the current operations of Eskom and make the necessary recommendations in respect of any changes that need to be made," the minister said.

Gordhan also told members that power cuts were a last resort.

"The fact was mentioned that not having load shedding cannot be achieved overnight," Gordhan said.

Meanwhile, trade union NUM has welcomed Gordhan’s announcement to restructure and reconstitute the Eskom board.