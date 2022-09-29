Netcare lauds Health Minister's steps to lessen power cuts at health facilities

National and provincial health bosses are finalising an assessment focusing on how power cuts are impacting operations at the country's hospitals and clinics.

CAPE TOWN - Netcare has lauded Health Minister Joe Phaahla for taking steps to lessen the blow of rolling power cuts on health facilities.

Phaahla's department said it's been trying to get health facilities exempt from Eskom's outages.

Netcare's Mande Toubkin has welcomed this but said there could be some stumbling blocks.

"Not many hospitals in South Africa are in separate rings feeding only the hospitals. I think here the situation is we have hospitals that are on the same ring as the suburb and if you are not on your own ring, which means that you don't have your own switch on your BD board like in your house, you can't really isolate the facility," Toubkin said.

Toubkin's described the impact of Eskom's outages on Netcare's patients.

"So firstly, let me say that our patients are very safe, we haven't had any major incidents. We've got a good system in place, our hospitals have what we call a dual redundancy, in fact, it's quite amazing to see that we have dual redundancy on electricity, dual redundancy on water. Legally, we have to have systems in place that don't allow a lack of electricity for our patients".