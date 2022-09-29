Mapisa-Nqakula hauls Malema, Ndlozi over coals for derogatory remarks

They were hauled over the coals by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday afternoon for derogatory remarks made during the president’s question and answer session last month.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

They were hauled over the coals by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday afternoon for derogatory remarks made during the president’s question-and-answer session last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was back in the house on Thursday, to answer more questions.

But disciplinary matters dominated the start of the session.

In heated exchanges during the last question-and-answer session, Malema referred to the president as a kidnapper.

He also called the African National Congress’ Hope Papo a charlatan and a domkop.

Mapisa-Nqakula asked him to retract the remarks, which he did.

Then it was Ndlozi’s turn to withdraw his statement after he also directed a remark at Papo.

“I withdraw unconditionally, hopeless idiot. Those words I withdraw,” he said.

The EFF expressed unhappiness that Ramaphosa did not start the session with follow-up questions related to Phala Phala, which had been carried over from the last question session.