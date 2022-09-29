Go

[WATCH] Malema, Ndlozi acquitted of common assault

The charges relate to an incident between the pair and a police officer at the 2018 funeral of struggle icon, Winnie Mandela

The EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 9 March 2021. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
29 September 2022 19:03

JOHANNESBURG: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were acquitted of common assault charges by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

