JOHANNESBURG: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were acquitted of common assault charges by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The charges relate to an incident between the pair and a police officer at the 2018 funeral of struggle icon, Winnie Mandela.

WATCH: Malema, Ndlozi acquitted of common assault