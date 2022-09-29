CoJ Council Speaker Makhubele supports Eldorado Park in battle against violence

Cope’s Colleen Makhubele, elected as Speaker of the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday, has already set her eyes on supporting Eldorado Park in its battle against the scourge of drugs and gun violence.

The African National Congress (ANC) and its partners who nominated Makhubele, got 141 votes, beating the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Alex Christians, who received 129 votes.

The new Speaker has been a central figure in some of the battles at the City of Joburg, with some in her own party questioning her actions.

There was also a High Court ruling declaring that she was not the acting Speaker and thus had no right to call for a special sitting when she attempted to aid in a bid to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Following weeks of controversy around her role in both council and in her political home, Cope, Colleen Makhubele’s first course of action just minutes after being elected speaker was to show Eldorado Park support.

She asked for a moment of silence on behalf of the area, where the community is attempting once more to take back its streets.

Over the past three months, gun violence and substance abuse have claimed the lives of several teens in Eldos.

"I truly want us to take a moment of silence for the residents of Eldorado Park - its been a trying time for them. We have lost over 20 lives. In my capacity as Speaker, we will ensure that the executive is held accountable for the community of Eldorado Park."

Recently, residents spent a week camping outside of the local police station demanding action and better policing from government.