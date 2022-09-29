Lotto results, Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 02, 12, 15, 29, 31, 47 B: 48

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 26, 33, 36, 37 B: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 14, 31, 33, 47, 52 B: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (28/09/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/c2BT6tpJ87 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 28, 2022

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (28/09/22)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/B1Wxi5rVnS #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 28, 2022