Lotto results, Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 02, 12, 15, 29, 31, 47 B: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 26, 33, 36, 37 B: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 14, 31, 33, 47, 52 B: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
