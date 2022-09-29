Load shedding ‘a calamity of enormous proportions’, Ramaphosa tells Parly

Ramaphosa faced questions in the National Assembly about Kusile and Medupi power plants, which were delayed and were billions overbudget.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday acknowledged the government's energy failures and also admitted that load shedding was a "calamity of enormous proportions".

He was back in Parliament for oral questions around energy, state capture and the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Ramaphosa was also quizzed by Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen about his undertaking eight years ago that Eskom would no longer rely on load shedding in 2022.

“It’s now more than seven years later and we’re having our worst load shedding year ever. Households and businesses having blackouts 10 times a day now. This is the costliest failure in our country’s history,” Steenhuisen said.

Ramaphosa admitted that the latest series of scheduled power cuts has been a huge problem.

“This has been a calamity of enormous proportions that we all admit. I mean just two weeks ago to have almost 50% of our electricity generation just collapsing. One after the other and the next,” he said.

He said Eskom stopped building new power stations and engineers and experts left the country.