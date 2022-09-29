Limpopo hospitals resume elective surgeries suspended due to water disruptions

Limpopo Health Department's spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said stage 3 and 4 load shedding was not ideal, but the hospitals could now perform these surgeries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department on Thursday said elective surgeries had finally resumed in the province’s hospitals after they were cancelled due to water disruptions last week.

Limpopo Health Department's spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said stage 3 and 4 load shedding was not ideal, but the hospitals could now perform these surgeries.

He said the ongoing blackouts had resulted in water outages in various hospitals across the country.

Shikwambana said the cancelled surgeries had an impact on the daily operations of hospitals: “By postponing them or cancelling them, you are also causing a backlog on the system. So, it comes with a lot of implications not only for the person but also for the system.”