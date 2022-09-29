Judgment expected in common assault case against EFF's Malema, Ndlozi

Both Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Julius Malema have pleaded not guilty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court is on Thursday expected to hand down judgment in the common assault case against Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Both Ndlozi and Malema have pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, Venter alleged that Malema and Ndlozi pushed him so hard that he lost balance.

CCTV footage of the incident was widely circulated in the media and online.

However, both Malema and Ndlozi denied that they assaulted Venter.

They claimed that Venter tried to stop them from entering the Fourways Cemetery and they acted in self-defence.

An application by the defence to have the case removed from the court roll was dismissed in June.