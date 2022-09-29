JHB Speaker Makhubele to deliberate on motion of no confidence against Phalatse

JOHANNESBURG - A day after being elected as speaker of the Johannesburg Council, Colleen Makhubele moved to hold a special sitting on Friday to deliberate a motion to have Mayor Mpho Phalatse removed.

Makhubele, who was elected on Wednesday, met with the programming committee to put the motion of no confidence on the agenda.

The Congress of the People member often made her thoughts on Phalatse clear.

She believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor failed at her job including the delivery of basic services to Johannesburg residents.

True to form, Makhubele will gather councillors on Friday to deliberate on Phalatse’s performance.

Two weeks ago, she attempted to hold this sitting to remove the mayor, however, was halted by a successful court challenge by the DA.

It took 141 votes to elect Makhubele on Wednesday and depending on how much work Phalatse and the coalition government put in, this number might be reflected in Friday’s sitting outcome.