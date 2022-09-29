Hospital association calls for load shedding relief in acute care facilities

Earlier in the week, officials said Health Minister Joe Phaahla had started a process to get health facilities exempt from Eskom's load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hospital Association of South Africa (Hasa) has on Thursday urged the Health Ministry to advocate for load shedding relief to all acute care hospitals, day clinics and community clinics across the country.

Earlier in the week, officials said Health Minister Joe Phaahla had started a process to get health facilities exempt from Eskom's load shedding.

Phaahla was expected to provide an update on Friday, after national and provincial health bosses finalise an assessment, focusing on how power cuts impacted operations at healthcare facilities nationally.

Hasa said load shedding had resulted in many challenges for both public and private facilities, including the large-scale degeneration of equipment and escalating operating costs due to generator maintenance and the cost of diesel.

The association's Mark Peach said: “We think it is right that the minister of health is assessing the impact on hospitals of load shedding and that is actively looking at options.

“But we do want to caution that the problems of load shedding apply to all hospitals [public and private, large and small]. We would urge the alleviation of the problem in at least acute hospitals but preferably all.”