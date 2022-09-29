Fans call for replacement of some cast members in Season 3 of RHODbn
After a successful second season, The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODbn ) reality TV has been renewed for a third season.
JOHANNESBURG - The big question is: who is coming back and who is being replaced?
The reality show features Sorisha Naidoo, Nonkanyiso Conco, Annie Mthembu, Nonku Williams, as well as three new contestants, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londie London and JoJo Robinson.
TV: #RHODbn renewedKgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 22, 2022
Showmax has confirmed that The Real Housewives of Durban reality tv show has been renewed for another season.
No word yet on whether all ladies from Season 2 will return for Season 3 #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/uEIviX960Z
The last season ended with a bang after MaKhumalo confronted LaConco for being cold towards her throughout the season.
At the same time, fans do not want MaKhumalo and Jojo to return for Season 3 of RHODbn.
@girl.whats.the.tea #therealhousewivesofdurban #part1 #reunion #reunionpart1 #teaser #Laconco #thobile #MaK #beef #unresolved ♬ original sound - Girl!
As long as laconco and Thobile dont come back, were good. We need Gugu KhathiTwirra (@TwirraZA) September 22, 2022
Really uThobile naye uyabuya pic.twitter.com/sYT62DaaC0Nosy (@NosiphoMaphum18) September 22, 2022