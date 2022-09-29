ESPN Africa to air Cassper Nyovest boxing match with Priddy Ugly
The Billiato Boss announced on Thursday that his match with Priddy Ugly will be Live on the ESPN Africa channel.
The boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly can now be watched by fans.
The Billiato Boss took to social media on Thursday to announce that his boxing match against Priddy Ugly will be airing Live on the ESPN Africa channel on DStv on 1 October.
Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
BREAKING NEWS!!! Fight will be airing live on ESPN AFRICA!!!! Thats channel 218 on Dstv!!!!Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 29, 2022
South Africa, you can come watch the fight live at Sun Arena this Saturday in Pretoria!!! Kopa le shape kota so you can look good on Tv!! Tickets at Web tickets!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/LtQuad7mbs
In addition to encouraging his followers to buy tickets, he said they can use Sporting Bet's betting platform to bet on the game.
Just a week ago, the Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza hitmaker announced that they have lost SuperSport as a partner so the fight wouldn't be showing on TV.
Good news & bad news. The bad news is that we lost SS as a partner so the fight isn't showing on TV. The good news is that tickets are still available at web tickets. If you wanna see the fight you can come see it live next week Saturday. Buy tickets here:https://t.co/IJwMb0PyXzDon Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 19, 2022
TheTito Mboweni hitmaker is fighting for the third time this year, after facing YouTuber Slik Talk in December 2021 and Naakmusiq in April.
On starting the boxing matches, Nyovest said: "I'm always thinking of ways to entertain and create moments in culture. So I've always wanted to do a boxing event and unfortunately the first guy who called me out ended up going to hide somewhere. So then I thought about how I could get it started, so I called out an internet troll.”