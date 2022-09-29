Go

ESPN Africa to air Cassper Nyovest boxing match with Priddy Ugly

The Billiato Boss announced on Thursday that his match with Priddy Ugly will be Live on the ESPN Africa channel.

Hip-hop stars Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest. Picture credit: Instagram.
29 September 2022 13:28

JOHANNESBURG - The boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly can now be watched by fans.

The Billiato Boss took to social media on Thursday to announce that his boxing match against Priddy Ugly will be airing Live on the ESPN Africa channel on DStv on 1 October.

Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

In addition to encouraging his followers to buy tickets, he said they can use Sporting Bet's betting platform to bet on the game.

Just a week ago, the Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza hitmaker announced that they have lost SuperSport as a partner so the fight wouldn't be showing on TV.

TheTito Mboweni hitmaker is fighting for the third time this year, after facing YouTuber Slik Talk in December 2021 and Naakmusiq in April.

On starting the boxing matches, Nyovest said: "I'm always thinking of ways to entertain and create moments in culture. So I've always wanted to do a boxing event and unfortunately the first guy who called me out ended up going to hide somewhere. So then I thought about how I could get it started, so I called out an internet troll.”

Timeline

