ESPN Africa to air Cassper Nyovest boxing match with Priddy Ugly

The Billiato Boss took to social media on Thursday to announce that his boxing match against Priddy Ugly will be airing Live on the ESPN Africa channel on DStv on 1 October.

Hip-hop stars Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are set to face off in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday 1 October at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.