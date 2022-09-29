Go

EFF's Ndlozi, Malema not guilty of assault - court

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

FILE: Julius Malema (L) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (R) at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday, 1 July 2022. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News
29 September 2022 13:05

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday ruled that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were not guilty of common assault.

Both Ndlozi and Malema pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, Venter alleged that Malema and Ndlozi pushed him so hard that he lost balance. CCTV footage of the incident was widely circulated in the media and online.

However, both Malema and Ndlozi denied that they assaulted Venter.

They claimed that Venter tried to stop them from entering the Fourways Cemetery and they acted in self-defence.

An application by the defence to have the case removed from the court roll was dismissed in June.

