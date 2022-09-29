EFF's Ndlozi, Malema not guilty of assault - court The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Julius Malema

EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday ruled that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were not guilty of common assault. BREAKING NEWS: The Randburg Margistrates Court has found EFF Leader Julius Malema and MP NOT GUILTY in the common assault case against them. The duo were videotaped in an altercation with a police officer at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018 @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/6Vnjc1bZOx EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 29, 2022

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Both Ndlozi and Malema pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, Venter alleged that Malema and Ndlozi pushed him so hard that he lost balance. CCTV footage of the incident was widely circulated in the media and online.

However, both Malema and Ndlozi denied that they assaulted Venter.

They claimed that Venter tried to stop them from entering the Fourways Cemetery and they acted in self-defence.

An application by the defence to have the case removed from the court roll was dismissed in June.