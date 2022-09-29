DA fails in bid to establish Parly ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala saga

The African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to defeat the vote by 199 votes to 126.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s motion for Parliament to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate matters related to the Phala Phala farm saga, has failed in the National Assembly.

All opposition parties present in the House supported the DA’s motion, with the exception of the Good party.

When the motion was debated in a mini-plenary of the House on Tuesday, the ANC argued that it was not necessary for Parliament to conduct its own probe, while this was being done by other state agencies.

It also said that the Section 89 process, which will consider whether the president should face impeachment, suffices.

But DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that the majority party was protecting Cyril Ramaphosa and had failed in its obligation to hold him accountable.

"This is not over for the Democratic Alliance. We will be exploring every possible avenue to make sure that this matter is not only swept under the carpet but is investigated by the institution that is meant to be at the forefront of big national issues."