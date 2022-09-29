Cosatu’s 14th national congress will come to a close today

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu’s 14th national congress will come to a close on Thursday following lengthy deliberations on the country’s labour policy.

The trade union federation’s leadership race is expected to take centre stage when the Independent Electoral Commission announces the results on Thursday morning.

Only the deputy general secretary position was contested.

Close to 2,000 delegates cast their votes before polls closed on Wednesday night.

Were back for day 3 of the #CosatuNationalCongress2022. Voting for new leadership will begin this morning. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/DCcF8fAkYf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2022

Ultimately, only the IEC can call it but it appears to be an obvious victory for incumbent Zingiswa Losi, who had no contenders.

Despite this, Eyewitness News has learnt that there are still some concerns about Losi's credentials after some confusion about which union she belongs to.

Satawu, which is out of Cosatu's favour, had claimed Losi as their own, placing her bid for a second term in jeopardy.

But now with the nod from Popcru certifying her membership, Losi now looks set to return for a second term as president, while Mike Shingange will likely be her first deputy.