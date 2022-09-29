Cosatu makes recommendations against delegate accused of rape

The shop steward was arrested on the second day of the congress and has since appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has made several recommendations against a delegate accused of rape during its 14th national congress.

The trade union federation addressed the claims on Wednesday night after reports that a 20-year-old had been raped by a delegate belonging to the union, Ceppwawu, at the Regal Hotel in Midrand.

Cosatu's Nkosana Dolopi said the union had been called to conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

"We want to urge the national congress to allow the police to continue with whatever they will be doing. We also want Ceppwawu to continue with their internal processes and avoid a floor discussion that might affect both those processes."

Dolopi said several other recommendations were made.

"Cosatu must continue to implement the policies and procedures for prevention and handling cases of sexual harassment and violence, including educating its members and ensuring that all of them must pledge against gender-based violence in all its forms."