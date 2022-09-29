Cosatu leadership race to take centre stage as national congress set to close

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu’s 14th national congress will come to a close on Thursday following lengthy deliberations on the country’s labour policy.

The trade union federation’s leadership race is expected to take centre stage when the Independent Electoral Commission announces the results on Thursday morning.

Only the deputy general secretary position was contested.

Close to 2,000 delegates cast their votes before polls closed on Wednesday night.