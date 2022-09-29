Cosatu congress kicks off with 2 motions on SACP's bid to contest 2024 elections

The motions were triggered by the communist party's announcement earlier in the week that it was ready for elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The programme at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s 14th national congress kicked off on Thursday with the tabling of two motions on the South African Communist Party (SACP) bid to contest the 2024 national elections.

While SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila's comments ruffled some feathers, he said it wasn't a done deal with alliance partners expected to engage in exhaustive consultations on the matter.

The first motion said Cosatu supported the SACP's plan to contest the 2024 elections.

The second motion said Cosatu must initiate a process of broad and internal consultations with its members before convening a special national congress in May next year to take a final decision on the matter.

Delegates had to vote for either one of the motions at the ballot box when voting began.