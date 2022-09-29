Corruption-accused ANC MP Zwane to step aside, face party's integrity commission

Mosebenzi Zwane was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the Vrede dairy farm scandal during his time as an MEC in the Free State.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP and transport committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane will present himself to the party’s integrity commission and says he will voluntarily follow the party’s step aside rule.

In a statement on Wednesday night, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that her office had noted Zwane’s arrest, saying that the party’s “organisational processes” would now unfold.

Majodina said that her office has been informed by Zwane that he was arrested and charged.

Zwane appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail.

Majodina said that as the ANC caucus, they would continue to monitor the situation and would not comment further on the charges against Zwane.

Majodina said that they also noted that there were organisational processes that would unfold.

Majodina said that Zwane would also communicate with the office of the treasurer-general in order to voluntarily follow the ANC step aside procedure in line with ANC national conference resolution.

Zwane chairs the National Assembly’s transport committee and is the former mineral resources and energy minister.

His case will return to court on 2 November.