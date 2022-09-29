Badroodien steps down over alleged electricity meter tampering on property

Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, has agreed to give his full cooperation with the investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien, said that he was yet to be informed of financial losses suffered due to the alleged tampering with an electricity meter on his property.

Badroodien, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, has stepped down from his position pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

He has agreed to give his full cooperation with the investigation.

Badroodien explained that the construction of a new residence, registered in his name, was completed in 2019 but remained vacant until November 2021.

Badroodien then moved into the building temporarily as he said that it was close to the ward he had been elected to serve.

Two days after moving in, he was made aware that the house's electricity meter was allegedly tampered with.

The City of Cape Town is now investigating the matter.

Badroodien said he had no prior knowledge of this until that point, adding that his parents also undertook immediate corrective measures when this came to light.

He added that money found to be owing to the city would be repaid as soon as possible.