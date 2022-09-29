ANC's parliamentary caucus expects corruption-accused Zwane to step aside

Member of Parliament, Mosebenzi Zwane has been arrested in relation to the R280 million Estina dairy farm project.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s parliamentary caucus says it expects member of Parliament, Mosebenzi Zwane, to voluntarily step-aside in line with a party resolution.

This follows his court appearance on fraud and corruption charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Zwane has been arrested in relation to the R280 million Estina dairy farm project.

Zwane is the chairperson of Parliament’s transport portfolio committee.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that Zwane had agreed to present himself to the party’s integrity commission.

Majodina said that Zwane had also committed to communicate his decision to step aside with the ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile.

ANC members who have “stepped aside” keep their parliamentary seats and benefit from all the perks of being an MP but they do not participate in parliamentary meetings and other proceedings, except for voting in the House.

The Estina dairy farm project which has now landed Zwane in hot water was initiated during his tenure as Agriculture MEC in the Free State.

While the project was initially meant to benefit emerging farmers in the Free State, it is alleged that this did not happen – instead, the funds were siphoned off to the Gupta family.